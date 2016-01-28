Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Image of smiling optimistic brunette man wearing casual style white t shirt sitting on cough and using cell phone, typing message, checking social networks, searching information in internet.
The young man shows a gesture - Name.
young man with headphones, gamer, music lover
Happy man taking picture with mobile phone and looking to camera while standing against white wall
Man reading a book
Portrait of attractive young casual man looking at mobile phone
An adult male doctor wearing personal protective equipment and using his phone during his free time
Young man playing a video game in a room lit by the television monitor

See more

87045641

See more

87045641

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129596748

Item ID: 2129596748

Image of smiling optimistic brunette man wearing casual style white t shirt sitting on cough and using cell phone, typing message, checking social networks, searching information in internet.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio