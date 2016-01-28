Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Image of smile positive man wearing casual style white t shirt sitting on cough and holding smart phone in hands, looking at display with optimistic expression, playing video game.
Calm young handsome bearded man lying in bed with white sheet pillow blanket in bedroom at home. Male spending time in room with mobile phone. Rest relax good mood lifestyle concept Mockup copy space
Asian man holding a smart phone
Happy mid adult man using mobile phone on couch at home
Man Eating Breakfast In Bed Whilst Using Mobile Phone
Young bearded man lying in bed with white sheet pillow blanket in bedroom at home. Male spending time in room using cellphone listen music. Rest relax good mood lifestyle concept. Mock up copy space
Portrait of a guy who holds a credit card and pays a mobile payment
technology, internet, communication and people concept - happy smiling man texting on smartphone at home

See more

778662277

See more

778662277

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129596757

Item ID: 2129596757

Image of smile positive man wearing casual style white t shirt sitting on cough and holding smart phone in hands, looking at display with optimistic expression, playing video game.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio