Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Image of an antique, vintage desk telephone with an image of a modern mobile multi-media telecommunications device or telephone in the foreground, focus in on the mobile phone
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

6552118

Stock Photo ID: 6552118

Image of an antique, vintage desk telephone with an image of a modern mobile multi-media telecommunications device or telephone in the foreground, focus in on the mobile phone

Photo Formats

  • 2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Mike Flippo