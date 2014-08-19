Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Im never far from my laptop. Studio portrait of a young businesswoman using a laptop isolated on white.
Smiling happy and cheerful Asian female formal dress holding a laptop notebook isolated over white background
portrait asian young woman holding laptop computer on white background
Asian business woman use laptop computer
A young woman holding a laptop, isolated on white background
Asian young woman with laptop on isolated
Asian Woman use of laptop
Businesswoman working on laptop

See more

27029356

See more

27029356

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137554291

Item ID: 2137554291

Im never far from my laptop. Studio portrait of a young businesswoman using a laptop isolated on white.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5750 × 4243 pixels • 19.2 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 738 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 369 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A