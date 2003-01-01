Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Illuminated evening view of Catedrala Romano-Catolica Sf.Iosif church. Splendid summer cityscape of Sighisoara, Transylvania, Romania, Europe. Сharm of the ancient cities of Europe.
