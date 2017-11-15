Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ill retired woman being informed of bone disease while radiology expert examining MRI image scan. Clinic radiology specialised professional conversating with woman about treatment for illness curing.
Professional team of scientists is working on a vaccine in a modern scientific research laboratory. Genetic engineer workplace. Future technology and science.
A beautiful young girl in a white robe is standing near a computer desk in the office and communicating with the interlocutor. The girl makes notes in the document.
Serious medical team using a laptop in a bright office
Pediatrician doctor showing covid19 virus on tablet pc discussing about professional treatment. Specialist in examination disease with protection mask against covid19 providing health cure
Team of scientist advicing with professional doctor on video call, discussing during virtual meeting in medical laboratory. Chemist examining vaccine evolution using high tech researching treatment
Pediatrician explaining skeleton to child and mother during consultation wearing fac mask against coronavirus. Pediatrician specialist providing health care service radiographic treatment examination
Assistent having video call with expert stomatologic dotor using computer while doctor is working with patient in background. Nurse listening dentist on webcam sitting on chair in stomatological

See more

1881445165

See more

1881445165

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129282300

Item ID: 2129282300

Ill retired woman being informed of bone disease while radiology expert examining MRI image scan. Clinic radiology specialised professional conversating with woman about treatment for illness curing.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio