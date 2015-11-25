Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ill man is lying in bed with liquid medicine. Man is measuring drops. Feeling sick because of disease and temporary disability.
Man holding smart phone checking message with blurred background.
Male Patient Showing Pill In Rehab Center
Japanese chef with a plate of sushi
Portrait of cute Asian boy close-up of kid hands holding Light gas. little kid 2 year old.
Asian middle age man who takes medicine capsules,hand,
Nurses measure pressure and view body temperature measurements.
Doctor's hand injecting for vaccination in the shoulder kid patient.Vaccine for protection Coronavirus (Covid-19) infection with Asian boy.Vaccination for coronavirus treatment.

See more

1922968475

See more

1922968475

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124066182

Item ID: 2124066182

Ill man is lying in bed with liquid medicine. Man is measuring drops. Feeling sick because of disease and temporary disability.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3888 pixels • 17.3 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Konstantin Aksenov

Konstantin Aksenov