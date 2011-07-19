Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090372011
ilheus, bahia, brazil - july 19, 2011: Soybean loading for shipment at the port of Meshado, in the city of Ilheus, southern Bahia.
Ilhéus, State of Bahia, Brazil
J
By Joa Souza
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agribusinessagricultural productionagriculturebeachboatbusinesscargocoastcommercecranecrewcrossingsdeliverydestinationexportfacilitiesfarmerfoodharbourharvesthistoricimportimportedindustryinternationalloadinglogisticlogisticsmarinamaritimemaritime terminalmaritime transportmooringpassengersportriver transportsalt waterseaseasideshippingsilosouthern bahiasoybeansoybean seedstorageterminaltransgenic foodtransporttransportationvegetable
Categories: Transportation
Similar images
More from this artist