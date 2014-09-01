Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
IL-76 aircraft with two su-27 fighters of ukrainian army flying in blue sky under the Kiev during the parade on the occasion of 30 years of independence of Ukraine, august 2021
Singapore - Feb 10, 2018. McDonnell Douglas F-15SG Strike Eagle with RSAF50 scheme vs. F-16 Fighting Falcon flying on display near Changi Air Base, Singapore.
Israeli Air Force airplanes (four-engine turboprop powered refueling tanker and three jet fighters) imitating aerial refueling at parade in honor of Independence Day
Kubinka, Moscow region, Russia. August 26, 2018. Performance of the "First of August" J-10 aerobatic team of the people's Republic of China at the international military-technical forum " Army-2018"
BLUE SKY / POLAND - 2016: Polish Air Force - attack aircraft SU 22
Payerne, Switzerland - September 6, 2014: Formation of former Swiss Air force jet aircraft comprised of a de Havilland Vampire, Hawker Hunter, Northrop F-5 and Dassault Mirage.
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUN 21, 2014: A Boeing 747 in the sky with landing gear comes in to land at the airport Pulkovo.
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - APRIL 16: Israeli Air Force airplanes ( turboprop and three jet fighters) imitating aerial refueling at parade in honor of Independence Day on April 16, 2013 in Tel Aviv, Israel

See more

136264217

See more

136264217

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136609601

Item ID: 2136609601

IL-76 aircraft with two su-27 fighters of ukrainian army flying in blue sky under the Kiev during the parade on the occasion of 30 years of independence of Ukraine, august 2021

Important information

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serhii Shcherbyna

Serhii Shcherbyna