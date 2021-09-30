Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092766563
Ikan Tongkol Suwir or Shredded Tuna, Indonesian Fraditional Food, Served in Rustic Bowl with Sweet Basil (Kemangi) Leaves as a Garnish
By Ika Rahma H
asiaasianbackgroundbalado tongkolbasilbasil leafcloseupcookingcuisineculinaryculturedeliciousdinnerdishfishflat layfreshfriedgourmethealthyhomemadeikanindonesianindonesian foodkemangilunchmain coursemealmeatnutritionpampis tongkolplaterecipered chillirestaurantsalted tunasauceseafoodshredded tunaspicytastytomatotongkol baladotongkol suwirtraditionalvegetablewhitewooden
Categories: Food and Drink
