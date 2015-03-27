Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ifumi. This food is in the form of noodles that have been boiled and then fried again until a crisp nest-shaped. Then on it doused with stir-fried vegetables, usually called cap cay.
meat with mashed potatoes
deliious spicy papaya salad thai food
Fried bee hoon with vegetables. Famous Chinese Food in South East Asia. Rice vermicelli stir fried with vegetables, tomato and lime.
Thai cuisine, Thai papaya salad and fermented fish and shrimps and thai rice noodles on wooden table
Wholewheat spaghetti stir-fried with dried chilies and chicken breast, clean food, healthy food concept.
Italian pasta with pesto sauce and fresh basil. A delicious homemade dinner. Photo in a rustic style. Copy space,
Salad of fried eggplant with onion and garlic. Georgian cuisine.

See more

703401751

See more

703401751

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136166175

Item ID: 2136166175

Ifumi. This food is in the form of noodles that have been boiled and then fried again until a crisp nest-shaped. Then on it doused with stir-fried vegetables, usually called cap cay.

Formats

  • 3000 × 4000 pixels • 10 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

galuhtati

galuhtati