Image
Idea Plan Action Balance process. Project management plan in a diagram , mind map, business concept. Multi colored square sticky notes and colorful arrows on dark blue background, top view
Handwriting text writing Bankruptcy Law. Concept meaning Designed to help creditor in getting the asset of the debtor One blank rectangle above another arrow zigzag upwards increasing sale.
JANUARY. Colored banner with the name of the month of the year. Stock vector illustration
Wish list illustration in two colored bubbles blue and green
Day Book Design Memphis posters in trendy 80s-90s memphis style Memphis design start-up poster. Cards,posters. Memphis design 80-90s.
Jordan, 02/10/2013: an arrow on a hotel ceiling in Amman pointing for the prayer direction toward Mecca, or Makkah, the Holy City of Muslims and the Holiest City of Islam in Saudi Arabia
Live chat concept image with text and comment symbols.
WHO WHAT WHERE WHEN WHY HOW, 5W1H or WH Questions. colorful speech bubbles isolated on white background. vector design elements.

2132043905

Item ID: 2132043905

Idea Plan Action Balance process. Project management plan in a diagram , mind map, business concept. Multi colored square sticky notes and colorful arrows on dark blue background, top view

Formats

  • 6015 × 4010 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asti Mak

Asti Mak