Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Icon of an embryo with a protective hand gesture of a doctor gynecologist as a symbol of conception and in vitro fertilization. Blue medical background with themed icons. Poster. High quality photo
Medical Healthcare Concept - Doctor in hospital with digital medical icons graphic banner showing symbol of medicine, medical care people, emergency service network, doctor data of patient health.
Medical Healthcare Concept - Doctor in hospital with digital medical icons graphic banner showing symbol of medicine, medical care people, emergency service network, doctor data of patient health.
Medical Healthcare Concept - Doctor in hospital with digital medical icons graphic banner showing symbol of medicine, medical care people, emergency service network, doctor data of patient health.
Medical Healthcare Concept - Doctor in hospital with digital medical icons graphic banner showing symbol of medicine, medical care people, emergency service network, doctor data of patient health.
Medical Healthcare Concept - Doctor in hospital with digital medical icons graphic banner showing symbol of medicine, medical care people, emergency service network, doctor data of patient health.
Doctor shows the symbol of care for patients on a blue background.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128537130

Item ID: 2128537130

Icon of an embryo with a protective hand gesture of a doctor gynecologist as a symbol of conception and in vitro fertilization. Blue medical background with themed icons. Poster. High quality photo

Formats

  • 7656 × 4160 pixels • 25.5 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 543 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 272 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vadi Fuoco

Vadi Fuoco