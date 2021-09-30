Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083765483
Ice floating on Neris river water, Lithuania. Pieces of debacle in swimming in a cold current, tree reflections on the surface. Selective focus on the details, blurred background.
Vilnius, Lithuania
j
By juste.dcv
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblurredcanalchillycloseupcoldcoolcurrentdarkdebacledefocuseddetailsfloatingfloodingflowfocusfreezefrostyglacialgrungeiceicylandscapelithuaniameltnaturenerisoverflowpatternpiecesreflectionsriftriverroughrunningseasonselectiveshallowsnowstackssurfaceswimmingtexturethawthawingtreewaterwaterwayweatherwinter
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist