Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ice chunks or plates of ice broken and upturned by waves and then are refrozen in place, and in the process have thinner parts seemingly to be light holes, Fish Creek, Door County, Wisconsin
Formats
3598 × 5406 pixels • 12 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG
666 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG