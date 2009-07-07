Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hypericum is a genus of flowering plants in the family Hypericaceae. All members of the genus may be referred to as St. John's wort, and some are known as goatweed.
Formats
4570 × 3047 pixels • 15.2 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG