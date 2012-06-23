Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hymenopus coronatus is a mantis from the tropical forests of Southeast Asia. It is known by various common names including walking flower mantis and (pink) orchid mantis.
White pink rose with dark green background
Close up image of a beautiful orchid mantis
macro insect fauna
rose about to bloom
Natural white tulip on a black background. Floral picture on black background, garden natural white tulip
Rose petal with water drops after rain
a macro closeup of a beautiful bright white with red lip botanical Dendrobium sanderae x silver bells curly swirl petals orchid species plant flower branch isolated on black

See more

1521360386

See more

1521360386

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126806871

Item ID: 2126806871

Hymenopus coronatus is a mantis from the tropical forests of Southeast Asia. It is known by various common names including walking flower mantis and (pink) orchid mantis.

Formats

  • 3331 × 4165 pixels • 11.1 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Amril A