Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092286041
Hydroponic lettuces in hydroponic pipe. Hydroponics method of growing plants using mineral nutrient solutions, in water, without soil. Close up planting hand Hydroponics plant
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturecolorcropcultivatecultivatingcultivationenvironmentfarmfarmingfieldfoliagefoodfreshgardengardeninggreengreenhousegrowgrowthhealthyhydroponichydroponicsindustrialindustryleaflettucemarketmodernnaturalnaturenewnutritionorganicpipepipesplantrawsaladseedlingspraysprinklesummersystemtechnologyvegetablevegetablesvitaminswaterwetyoung
Categories: Technology, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist