Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
HYDERABAD-SEPT 2:Leader and supporters of Shiite Ulema Council beat their chest during a protest demonstration to condemn bombs explosions and firing on martyrdom processions Sept 2, 2010 in Hyderabad
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Rarely used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

60539818

Stock Photo ID: 60539818

HYDERABAD-SEPT 2:Leader and supporters of Shiite Ulema Council beat their chest during a protest demonstration to condemn bombs explosions and firing on martyrdom processions Sept 2, 2010 in Hyderabad

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3000 × 2025 pixels • 10 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 675 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

Asianet-Pakistan

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.