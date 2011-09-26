Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hussainabad clock tower (Ghanta Ghar Tower) One of india’s tallest clock tower (200+ feet) this historical clock tower located in the capital of uttar pradesh india and the city of Nawabs, Lucknow
Formats
2589 × 3005 pixels • 8.6 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
862 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
431 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG