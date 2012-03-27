Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
HUNTSVILLE, UT - JANUARY 16: Queralt Castellet of Sabadell, Spain participates in the 2010 Winter Dew Tour Wendy's Invitational January 16, 2010 at the Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville, Utah.
Photo Formats
2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.