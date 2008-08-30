Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA Aug 30, 2008: Civil war re-enactors performing a battle at the Huntington Central Park, in Huntington Beach, California. The Confederate re-enactors marching to battle
Photo Formats
3226 × 2151 pixels • 10.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.