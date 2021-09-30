Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kővágóőrs, Hungary - September 30, 2021 - Aerial view about group of statues called Human Comedy. Hungarian name is emberi komédia szoborcsoport.
Formats
5464 × 3640 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG