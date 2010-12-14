Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Humidifier therapy. Prevent dryness. Man hold mist sprayer. Easy Ways Add Moisture To Air Without Humidifier. Humidifying Room Naturally. Maintaining proper air moisture levels important for health
Studio shot of young man doctor wearing protective glasses with fingers together
Man hold plastic spray bottle isolated on white. Macho with water sprayer in hand. Hygiene and cleaning. humidifier product. Gardening and cleaning tool. Housework and sanitary concept.
Profile view of young happy Persian businessman smiling while showing something
man with a fashionable hairstyle and a bow tie
elegant man gray photo shirt
Bearded man, long beard. Brutal caucasian doctor or unshaven hipster, postgraduate student in mask, medical gown and gloves isolated on white studio background. Medicine concept
beautiful man in a light shirt and trousers fashionable hairdo

See more

1162471690

See more

1162471690

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125049627

Item ID: 2125049627

Humidifier therapy. Prevent dryness. Man hold mist sprayer. Easy Ways Add Moisture To Air Without Humidifier. Humidifying Room Naturally. Maintaining proper air moisture levels important for health

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3280 × 4928 pixels • 10.9 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 666 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Just dance

Just dance