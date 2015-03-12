Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Humanitarian assistance of volunteers. Volunteers gave a drink to a dog that was not allowed to cross the border with refugees. Ukrainian refugees head to EU border. Uzhhorod, Ukraine - 16 March 2022
Edit
PARIS-MARCH 4, 2017.Street style during Paris fashion week.Ready to wear.
HANNOVER,GERMANY-DECEMBER 1: Man collecting money for his Pony at Kropcke Square. December 1,2018 in Hannover,Germany.
Rodeo: Bull Riding
Schomberg, Ontario, Canada - Aug 15, 2017: Grinning young woman ready to ride tacked up thoroughbred mare in cross ties with watching mother petting sitting dog in barn stables, model/property release

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

2136233893

Item ID: 2136233893

Humanitarian assistance of volunteers. Volunteers gave a drink to a dog that was not allowed to cross the border with refugees. Ukrainian refugees head to EU border. Uzhhorod, Ukraine - 16 March 2022

Important information

Formats

  • 5557 × 3705 pixels • 18.5 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Attila Fedyk

Attila Fedyk