Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Human doing the order on laptop computer. Christmas online shopping. Using credit card at home lockdown. Gift boxes, Xmas presents. Winter New Year holidays sales, discounts, promotions, internet shop
Formats
5268 × 3618 pixels • 17.6 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 687 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 344 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG