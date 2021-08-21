Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084531749
Huge tent by highway with large slice of watermelon on roof. Sale of seasonal vegetables and fruits from Postnikov farm. There are striped watermelons on shelves. Krasnodar, Russia - August 21, 2021
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebackgroundbazaarberrybigbuyingchoosing watermelonecologyfarmfoodfor salefreshfreshnessfruitfruitsgreengrocerygroceryhappinessharvesthealthhealthyhealthy productsheapjuicylifestylemarketmarketplacemelonnaturalnaturenobodynutritionorganicoutdoorsrefreshmentretailripesalesellshopstallstoresummersweetvegetablevitaminvitaminswatermelonwatermelon season
Categories: Business/Finance, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist