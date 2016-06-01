Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The huge Guan yin statue on the peak hill. Statue of Guan Yin is the Goddess of Mercy and Compassion in the Buddhist religion. symbol of Mahayana Buddhism in Asian and East Asia.
Formats
3080 × 5472 pixels • 10.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
563 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
282 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG