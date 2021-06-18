Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
HUE, VIETNAM - JUN 18, 2021: Decoration of the Hien Lam Cac house in the Imperial City with the Purple Forbidden City within the Citadel in Hue, Vietnam. Imperial Royal Palace of Nguyen dynasty
Edit
HUE, VIETNAM - JUN 18, 2021: Hung Mieu or Hung temple in the Imperial City with the Purple Forbidden City within the Citadel in Hue, Vietnam.
HUE, VIETNAM - JUN 18, 2021: Hung Mieu or Hung temple in the Imperial City with the Purple Forbidden City within the Citadel in Hue, Vietnam.
HUE, VIETNAM - JUN 18, 2021: Hung Mieu or Hung temple in the Imperial City with the Purple Forbidden City within the Citadel in Hue, Vietnam.
HUE, VIETNAM - JUN 18, 2021: Hung Mieu or Hung temple in the Imperial City with the Purple Forbidden City within the Citadel in Hue, Vietnam.
HUE, VIETNAM - JUN 18, 2021: view of the Huu Tong Tu house in the Imperial City with the Purple Forbidden City within the Citadel in Hue, Vietnam. Imperial Royal Palace of Nguyen dynasty
HUE, VIETNAM - JUN 18, 2021: Gate of the Hien Lam Cac house in the Imperial City with the Purple Forbidden City within the Citadel in Hue, Vietnam. Imperial Royal Palace of Nguyen dynasty
HUE, VIETNAM - JUN 18, 2021:Decoration on gate of the Hien Lam Cac house in the Imperial City with the Purple Forbidden City within the Citadel in Hue, Vietnam. Imperial Royal Palace of Nguyen dynasty

See more

2123645795

See more

2123645795

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122883030

Item ID: 2122883030

HUE, VIETNAM - JUN 18, 2021: Decoration of the Hien Lam Cac house in the Imperial City with the Purple Forbidden City within the Citadel in Hue, Vietnam. Imperial Royal Palace of Nguyen dynasty

Important information

Formats

  • 2003 × 3003 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin

Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin