Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
HUA HIN, THAILAND - DEC 15:Volkswagen VW Beetle, vintage cars display in Hua Hin Vintage Cars Parade Festival 2012 at Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts on December 15, 2012 in Hua Hin, Thailand.
Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG