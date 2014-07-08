Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hovering in air. Surprised girl in yellow dress levitating, looking at laptop screen shocked amazed, surfing web social networks while flying in mid-air. indoor studio shot isolated on blue background
Sport girl plus size doing exercise with skip jump rope - weight loss. Fitness young woman isolated. Studio shot.
Hovering in air. Pretty girl ruffle dress levitating, typing keyboard using laptop for work online, surfing web social networks while flying in mid-air. indoor studio shot isolated on gray background
young sporty girl plus size doing exercise with jump rope. Weight loss concept. Fitness woman isolated on white
Woman exercising
Young attractive girl hipster dancing on the pole. She is dressed in a top, skirt and sunglasses. Flying hair. The concept of life in motion.
Young slender happy woman blond in shorts, a T-shirt and a straw hat carelessly stands on a blue isolated background and smiles. The model holds sunglasses near the face. On the background there is a
Cute active kid swinging on a swing

See more

1705710613

See more

1705710613

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123695529

Item ID: 2123695529

Hovering in air. Surprised girl in yellow dress levitating, looking at laptop screen shocked amazed, surfing web social networks while flying in mid-air. indoor studio shot isolated on blue background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6284 × 4189 pixels • 20.9 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Khosro

Khosro