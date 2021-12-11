Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083559947
Houston, Texas USA 11-12-2021: Paletería El Pibe storefront in Houston TX. Local business selling ice cream products, founded in 2002.
Houston, TX, USA
B
By Brett Hondow
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americanarchitecturebackgroundbuildingbusinesscitycolor imagecommercialcompanyconfectionaryconfectioneryeditorialel pibeentranceethnicexteriorfacadefamily owned businessfoodfood and drinkfront viewharris countyhispanichorizontalhoustonice cream storelocal businesslogomarketmexicanno peopleoutdoorsoutsidepaletería el pibeparking lotphysical storeretailretailershopsignsmall businessstorestorefrontstreetsweetstexastowntravelurbanusa
Categories: Business/Finance, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist