Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091989248
House painters acting a music band and playing on paint rollers and buckets isolated on white background
L
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultbandbrushbucketcaucasiancheerfuldancingdecoratordrummerdungareesexpressionfemalefullgirlguitarhappyholdinghomehousejoblengthlifestylemalemanmusicoccupationoverallspaintpainterpeoplepersonplayingportraitposeposingprofessionprofessionalrollersingersingingsmilesongtooluniformwhitewomanworkworkeryoung
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist