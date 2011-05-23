Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
The Hotel-Dieu (Lyon â€“ France) is an hospital. It was built in the 17th and 18 th centuries. The main front looking on to the river was begun in 1741 by Soufflot. (Like le Pantheon in Paris)
Photo Formats
2000 × 3008 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG