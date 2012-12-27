Images

Image
Hotel and tickets online booking concept. Emotional young black couple with camera and backpack tourists showing smartphone with white empty screen, mockup, blue studio background
Excited African Couple Holding Laptop And Celebrating Success With Clenched Fists, Lucky Winners Posing With PC Over Yellow Background, Free Space
Asian mother and son smile, sitting on sofa in living room, taking a selfie together by front camera smartphone. Take a photo and send and forward to other family member via social media application.
Two female friends smiling and looking at a mobile phone isolated on white background
Portrait of lovely lesbian couple having fun and taking a selfie with mobile phone against light blue background. LGBT concept.
Its our song! Young emotional african-american man and woman dancing, listening to music on cellphone, sharing headphones, orange background
mixed ethnicity Asian Korean girl and black Afro American woman taking girlfriends selfie with mobile phone together isolated at rice field enjoying exotic tropical holidays in traditional village
Cheerful young african couple standing isolated over orange background,holding laptop computer, celebrating, showing plastic credit card

1255314565

1255314565

2126239001

Item ID: 2126239001

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6404 × 4270 pixels • 21.3 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Prostock-studio

Prostock-studio