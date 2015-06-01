Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hot cross buns on plate linen cloth tree branches Easter eggs on table top view. Fresh baked traditional spiced sweet pastry made of yeast dough with fruits. Christian holidays Good Friday celebration
Formats
4592 × 3448 pixels • 15.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG