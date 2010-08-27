Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Horizontal shot of young adult happy mother wearing white casual t shirt sitting on bed in bedroom with toddler baby, mommy looking at child with charming smile, being glad to spend time with her kid.
Asian mother playing with her baby at home
Young mother lying in bed with her newborn baby boy, holding him in her arms and smiling from happiness
Young mother with her cute baby girl on bed at home
Young mother with baby working on bed at home
Portrait of happy mother and baby
Portrait of beautiful smiling young mother sitting with baby at home
Happy young mother with baby together at home in white room near window

See more

267455327

See more

267455327

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129597153

Item ID: 2129597153

Horizontal shot of young adult happy mother wearing white casual t shirt sitting on bed in bedroom with toddler baby, mommy looking at child with charming smile, being glad to spend time with her kid.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio