Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Horizontal shot of angry man wearing white casual style T-shirt and jeans short sitting on floor, looking at cell phone and screaming with aggression, looking after baby.
Young love couple reading magazine in the comfortable apartment
woman sitting on couch and reading newspaper while man meditating in lotus pose at home
attractive asian woman relaxing in living room
Stylish couple on the bed. Beautiful love story in the dark interior of the Studio.
Happy girl at home speaking in front of camera for vlog. Teenager working as blogger, recording video tutorial for Internet.
happy caucasian family use modern tablet sitting on sofa together, wearing white casual clothes. friendly young concept
Happy couple sitting on the floor

See more

50842387

See more

50842387

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129600492

Item ID: 2129600492

Horizontal shot of angry man wearing white casual style T-shirt and jeans short sitting on floor, looking at cell phone and screaming with aggression, looking after baby.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio