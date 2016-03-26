Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096164960
HORGOS, SERBIA - MARCH 26, 2016: Syrian refugees, a family with women, children and men, waiting to cross the Serbia-Hungary border at Horgos during the refugees crisis on the Balkans Route.
Horgoš, Serbia
