Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
I hope my findings lead to something great. Shot of a young scientist looking at the notes written on a glass wall in a lab.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5352 × 3037 pixels • 17.8 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 567 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 284 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG