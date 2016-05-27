Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Honolulu, Hawaii - May 27, 2016:Visitors to the Polynesian Cultural Center, a popular tourist destination, are paddled down stream on a canoe by their tour guide.
Formats
3779 × 2207 pixels • 12.6 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 584 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 292 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG