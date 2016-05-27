Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Honolulu, Hawaii - May 27, 2016:Visitors to the Polynesian Cultural Center, a popular tourist destination, are paddled down stream on a canoe by their tour guide.
Edit
Lok Baintan floating market, South Borneo, Indonesia - September 20, 2018: women selling their vegetables with their traditional boat.
flowers in the park warm colors, colorful background with floral patterns, wooden houses
Colored table in an oasis in the Tunisian desert
Fruits on the boat at the local tourist park
HOI AN ,VIETNAM- Nov 09, 2018:Tourists riding bamboo basket boats in Hoi An,vietnam
Phong Nha, Vietnam, 2019-06-24: Unknown source "Mooc Spring Eco Trail", Phong Nha National Park, Vietnamese at water rides, canoeing
Traditional puppet riding a boat in jakarta canal

See more

658625365

See more

658625365

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

675792241

Item ID: 675792241

Honolulu, Hawaii - May 27, 2016:Visitors to the Polynesian Cultural Center, a popular tourist destination, are paddled down stream on a canoe by their tour guide.

Important information

Formats

  • 3779 × 2207 pixels • 12.6 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 584 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 292 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ