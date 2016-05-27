Images

Image
Honolulu, Hawaii - May 27, 2016: Close up of a Moai face on display at the Polynesian Cultural Center. Moai are monolithic human figures carved by the Rapa Nui people on Easter Island.
1187389195

684348328

Item ID: 684348328



Formats

  • 4272 × 2848 pixels • 14.2 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ