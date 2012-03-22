Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 156905906
Hong Kong, China - OCT 02: Entrance of the Hong Kong Cross-harbour Tunnel on Oct 01, 2013 in Kowloon, Hong Kong. This is the first tunnel in Hong Kong built underwater.
Photo Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.