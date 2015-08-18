Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Honeybee, macro close-up wings and antennae, collects pollen from white Spring crocus flower. Easter egg theme white and yellow theme. Dublin, Ireland
Its a small light brown colour insect usually seen in trees and plants.
Yellow and Black butterfly on purple flower close up
Animal
brown beetle climbing a flower. Green background
Wasp. Macro photo. Wasp on a leaf. Wasp body parts close up. Insect close-up. Yellow pattern on the black body of a wasp. Green background. Yellow flowers on background
Beetle on leaf
Beautiful butterfly on the grass

See more

1050505652

See more

1050505652

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135123401

Item ID: 2135123401

Honeybee, macro close-up wings and antennae, collects pollen from white Spring crocus flower. Easter egg theme white and yellow theme. Dublin, Ireland

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nicola_K_photos

Nicola_K_photos