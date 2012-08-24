Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Honey bee collects pollen while inside petals of white crocus flower. Macro closeup apis wings and antennae during Spring pollination. Dublin, Ireland
Christmas beetle feeding
Macro shot of a greyish blue dragonfly
Bee Gathering Pollen2
beautiful colourful butterflies captured in the most beautiful environment.
Hover fly on pink flower
A beautiful and colourful butterfly resting on a piece of rock
Wasp looking at you close up macro

See more

220635289

See more

220635289

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135123395

Item ID: 2135123395

Honey bee collects pollen while inside petals of white crocus flower. Macro closeup apis wings and antennae during Spring pollination. Dublin, Ireland

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nicola_K_photos

Nicola_K_photos