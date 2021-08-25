Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084377231
Homs, Syria - August 25, 2021: Poster of Bashar al-Assad in destroyed city center after Syria war.
Homs, Syria
L
By Lena Ha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarabarab countryarab worldbashar al assaddestroyed citydestructionhomshoms syriaisis terrorisis terroristislamislamicislamic radicalismislamic statejihadjihadistmesopotamiamiddle eastmuslim countrymuslim worldpresident syriapropagandapropagationradical islamsyria citysyria warwar countrywar destructionwar zone
Categories: People, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist