Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084377252
Homs, Syria - August 25, 2021: People in a destroyed city center after Syria war.
Homs, Syria
L
By Lena Ha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarabarab countryarab worlddestroyed citydestructiongarbagehomshoms syriaisis syriaisis terrorisis terroristislamislamicislamic radicalismislamic statejihadjihadistmesopotamiamiddle eastmuslim countrymuslim worldpoor peoplepovertyradical islamsyria citysyria warsyrian peoplesyrianstrash collectorwar countrywar destructionwar zone
Categories: People, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist