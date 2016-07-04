Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Homemade vanilla cheesecake with vanilla flower on white background - healthy organic summer dessert pie cheesecake. Cheesecake New York. Side view, copy space for text. Menu, recipe, confectionery
Formats
4001 × 5993 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG