Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Homemade vanilla cheesecake with vanilla flower on white background - healthy organic summer dessert pie cheesecake. Cheesecake New York. Side view, copy space for text. Menu, recipe, confectionery
Edit
Still life with cup of tea and cake on the wooden background
Easter detail with Easter eggs or spring motive
White porcelain teapot and half a lemon
Cheesecake in a ceramic bowl and yellow flowers on white and yellow linen background
Put the teapot on the table
Sago cake
Orchids and towel on a old wooden background

See more

179687771

See more

179687771

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142661225

Item ID: 2142661225

Homemade vanilla cheesecake with vanilla flower on white background - healthy organic summer dessert pie cheesecake. Cheesecake New York. Side view, copy space for text. Menu, recipe, confectionery

Formats

  • 4001 × 5993 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dina Photo Stories

Dina Photo Stories