Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Homemade pancakes on plate, red caviar,sour cream,bagels and spoons with Khokhloma painting on dark wooden background for Maslenitsa festival. Traditional Russian meal for Shrovetide holiday.Flat lay.
Formats
3874 × 2179 pixels • 12.9 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG