Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Homemade japanese style soup ramen with noodles, grilled duck breast, tofu, seaweed nori chips and boiled egg in ceramic bowl with chopsticks and spoon on brown table with knitted straw napkin.
Formats
4111 × 6167 pixels • 13.7 × 20.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG